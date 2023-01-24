STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
New Bemidji Caribou Coffee cabin to open Feb. 1

Constructed on the site of the former Dick's Northside station, the cabin will feature a drive-thru and walk-up windows only, with no interior seating. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Caribou-Cabin
Bemidji's new Caribou Coffee cabin is located at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Courtesy / Caribou Coffee
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
BEMIDJI — The newest Caribou Coffee cabin location, at the corner of Paul Bunyan Drive and Bemidji Avenue North, will open on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

A grand opening will be held on Feb. 3, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Constructed on the site of the former Dick's Northside service station, the 600-square-foot cabin will feature a drive-thru and walk-up windows only, with no interior seating. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Caribou Coffee is a global coffeehouse chain and a Panera Brands company. It also has locations inside Lueken's Village Foods North and South stores and at 2219 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

081322.N.BP.CARIBOU.jpg
Business
Caribou Coffee expanding to former Dick's Northside location in Bemidji
Caribou currently has three locations in Bemidji, a company-owned shop located in a strip mall west of Walmart and two licensed operations in Lueken’s Village Foods’ north and south stores. A company spokesperson said that currently there are no plans to close the Caribou location near Walmart.
August 12, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden

The grand opening celebration at the new Bemidji location will feature special offers on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a release.

Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or extra-large beverage. Additionally, for every transaction during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5), Caribou will donate $1 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area to help provide programs for youth in three key impact areas: healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship.

Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
