New Bemidji Caribou Coffee cabin to open Feb. 1

BEMIDJI — The newest Caribou Coffee cabin location, at the corner of Paul Bunyan Drive and Bemidji Avenue North, will open on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

A grand opening will be held on Feb. 3, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Constructed on the site of the former Dick's Northside service station, the 600-square-foot cabin will feature a drive-thru and walk-up windows only, with no interior seating. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Caribou Coffee is a global coffeehouse chain and a Panera Brands company. It also has locations inside Lueken's Village Foods North and South stores and at 2219 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The grand opening celebration at the new Bemidji location will feature special offers on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a release.

Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or extra-large beverage. Additionally, for every transaction during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5), Caribou will donate $1 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area to help provide programs for youth in three key impact areas: healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship.