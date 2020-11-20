WINNIPEG — All production of product lines currently manufactured at the Bühler Industries facility in Willmar, Minn., will cease in early 2021, according to a company news release.

Bühler Industries announced Thursday, Nov. 19, that the company plans to streamline its North American operation by moving production of its Willmar-based product lines to Morden, Manitoba, over the wintertime period. Morden is a city located in southern Manitoba, about 375 miles northwest of Willmar.

The company announced in May that it was moving its Fargo-based production to the Willmar plant. The company then ceased operations at its Fargo plant in September.

The Morden-based factory is one of the original and most efficient factories within the company, according to the company's news release. This production move "will optimize output at the (Morden) facility while capitalizing on the fluctuations in the exchange rate.

In addition to its Morden plant, Farm King's farm implement equipment is currently manufactured in Willmar and Vegreville, Alberta. Farm King's equipment line includes augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, compact implements and tillage. Bühler also owns the Versatile brand, which produces tractors and tillage equipment.

On its company website, Bühler reported first-quarter 2020 revenue of $49.2 million, which was down from $57.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The company attributed lower sales to trade uncertainties, bad harvest conditions, poor crop yields and low commodity process.

But while sales to Canada and Eastern Europe are below historical levels, the report said sales in the United States had seen “a return to historical levels of first quarter sales.”

The company said the network of Farm King dealers in Canada and the United States will not experience delays in delivery of goods or service parts during the transition of moving production from Willmar to Morden.