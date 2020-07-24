DODGE CENTER, Minn. — Dodge Center’s largest employer is making some changes that will reduce its workforce by as many as 235 jobs.

Oshkosh Corp.'s McNeilus Truck subsidiary told employees Thursday, July 23, that the company’s longtime production of concrete mixers will end in Dodge Center.

McNeilus expects to retain more than 825 of its 1,060 employees, as the 145-acre Dodge Center complex will continue to produce refuse collection vehicles, as well as house the mixer research and development team.

Katie Hoxtell, marketing manager for the Wisconsin-based corporation, said McNeilus will be “consolidating” its concrete mixer business to other sites with the McNeilus facility in London, Ontario, taking on the rear discharge mixer production and the front discharge mixers continuing in Oshkosh, Wis.

The changes are expected to take place over the next several months.

“We are committed to supporting those team members impacted with a comprehensive transition program including outplacement assistance and coordination with Minnesota Workforce Development to assist with their job search,” she stated.

Hoxtell described the overall change as “part of our strategy to strengthen our business and optimize our core business platforms toward continued market growth and leadership.”

Oshkosh acquired McNeilus Cos. in 1998. Since then, the concrete mixer business has expanded and contracted a few times. Oshkosh opened a plant in nearby Dexter to make lighter, composite mixer drums, but that project failed and the Dexter site eventually closed.