DULUTH — Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft unveiled a new piston aircraft series — as well as an application to power it — on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The app, a first for the company, uses Cirrus technology to let pilots check preflight information for the new 2020 G6 SR Series, according to a news release from one of Duluth's largest employers.

The series will be available as an optional package on its SR20, SR22 and SR22T piston aircraft. The SR aircraft have been the best-selling high-performance, single-engine piston aircraft for over a decade, according to the release.

“That success doesn’t stop our team from pursuing relentless innovation. The addition of the Cirrus Aircraft App is a bold new step towards a fully connected aircraft and we’re proud to be leading the way once again," CEO Zean Nielsen wrote in the release.

The app's technology lets iPhone users remotely check preflight status information, like fuel and oxygen levels, battery voltage, oil temperature, aircraft location and flight hours, all through the app, according to the release.

Its newer Garmin technology is also receiving an upgrade, including a system that sends pilots visual and aural alerts if there are unstable conditions during approach.

In addition to new aircraft technology, the series also includes updated interior and exterior furnishing and an optional propeller. The aircraft will come in colors inspired by "supercars," with names like Aurora Purple, Highlands Green, Bimini Blue and Volt.

Launched in 1999, Cirrus' SR aircraft include a parachute system, which the company says is the first Federal Aviation Administration certified whole-airframe parachute system.

The new series will be delivered starting this month.