The judge extended a three-day closure period until Friday morning, when another hearing is scheduled.

The White Bear Township company was closed by state officials Monday, after investigators found high levels of lead poisoning in 12 children of Water Gremlin employees.

Apparently, lead dust from the factory had been accidentally carried out of the factory on the shoes and clothing of employees.

The closure has idled 330 employees of the White Bear Township company.

In response to the 24-hour delay, the company issued a statement Thursday.

“Water Gremlin will continue to work with local and state officials, as it has done for the past year, to improve our workplace,” wrote Carl Dubois, vice president of International Manufacturing. “We look forward to working with (officials) to implement our action plan to reopen the plant.”

In March, the company paid $7 million in penalty fees because of another form of pollution — the solvent trichloroethylene, or TCE.

The company used the solvent in the process of manufacturing battery terminals and fishing sinkers.

The state Pollution Control Agency charged the company with releasing more airborne TCE than was allowed by its permit, from 2002 to 2019.

In 2018, the company released about 12 times more TCE than its permit allowed, the Agency said.