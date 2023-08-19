Lundberg family celebrates 50 years of Northwoods Lumber Company

Fifty years ago, when Leonard and Georgia Lundberg purchased a lumber yard in Blackduck, their customers were mostly local. Most small towns in the area had a lumber yard of their own, and larger communities like Bemidji had more than one.

Most of those independent companies are now gone, replaced by big box retailers like Menards and Home Depot. But the next generation of Lundbergs is thriving and growing the enterprise — Northwoods Lumber Company — as it celebrates 50 years of family ownership.

Leonard and Georgia bought Northland Builder Supply in 1973 and changed its name to Northwoods Lumber Company in 1975. They added a Bemidji location in 1992. The Blackduck business moved from the original downtown location to a much larger facility northeast of town in 1999.

Leonard and Georgia Lundberg purchased the lumber company in 1973 and operated at this downtown Blackduck location until 1999 when they opened a much larger facility northeast of town. Contributed

Son Daryl Lundberg and his wife, Lori, took over the business in 2013. Fourteen-year-old son Max helps out in Blackduck. Daughter Jessica McPhee works at the Bemidji store. Orlando Alamano is the general manager of the two stores.

“The business has been very good to our family,” Daryl said. “It’s a great industry to be in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also owns a subsidiary, Lumber Source, which is a wholesale operation based in Hudson, Wis.

When Leonard and Georgia bought the company, they ran it with only one other employee. Today, it employs about 45, including five at Lumber Source.

Employees at Northwoods Lumber's Blackduck location pose with owners Daryl and Lori Lundberg. Courtesy / Misty Moments Photography

The Lundbergs attribute that growth to a combination of customer service, product knowledge and giving back to the community.

“In the old days there was a lumber yard in every little town,” Daryl said. “That’s how it was across the state. Like many industries, the mom and pop stores are disappearing. With us, it’s family values. You keep employees that way, you treat your customers that way.”

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the past few years have been challenging for many businesses. But there also was an opportunity.

“Everybody in the building materials industry in the last couple of years has had good years, because everybody got tied at home … and worked on their houses,” Daryl said. “In March of 2020 when we all thought we were going to be shut down, we tried to sell inventory off. Then we saw what was going on and in the next month we increased our inventory by almost 40%.”

Lori added, “It was a struggle because the lead time for some of the custom products like windows was so long. People had to plan almost a year ahead just to get their house built. You had to retrain builders to plan ahead.”

But she said Northwoods relied on experience to thrive during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Daryl’s part of this business over the years has been keeping up with things and being resourceful in knowing where to look for things,” she said. “And as far as purchasing, going outside of the box and figuring out how to buy better.”

That purchasing power is boosted by Northwoods’ membership in LMC, a nationwide cooperative that dates back to 1935.

“People go to a big box because they think they can buy better,” Daryl said. “The retail sales of (LMC) is about $20 billion of product annually. That has helped us offer more products and better pricing.”

Reflecting on 50 years of family business, Daryl said, “We hope to pass it on to the next generation. We strive to build a generational business.”