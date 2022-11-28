Highway 2 West Manufacturers Association set to meet Dec. 7

BEMIDJI — The Highway 2 West Manufacturers Association will host its second membership meeting of the year with registration starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Wells Technology, 4885 Windsor Ct. NW.

The focus of the meeting will be on building a company's workforce with apprenticeships. Andy Wells, founder of Wells Technology will present on his experiences of building his own team through apprenticeships, along with how that choice resulted in growth and expansion, a release said.

Following the meeting, attendees will be able to tour Wells Technology, getting an up-close look at the company's facility, including the CNC precision machines and technology.

The Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association is a group whose mission is to improve synergy among and success for businesses in northern Minnesota and North Dakota. The association is made up of more than 70 leading manufacturers located in the area it serves, the release added.

Anyone interested in attending can register at h2wma.com or email contact@h2wma.com for more information.