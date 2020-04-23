Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week, according to local television outlets.

On Tuesday, Pence is expected to tour Mayo Civic facilities involved in COVID-19 research and treatment. He is also scheduled to meet with Mayo personnel.

State GOP officials have not yet confirmed that Pence is coming to Rochester.

Pence chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force that is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the Trump administration's efforts to mitigate and contain the coronavirus disease.

Mayo has played a lead role in developing a diagnostic test for COVID-19 as well as one that detects the presence of antibodies in previously infected people. Mayo also is heading a national trial on the use of convalescent plasma as a boost to the immune system of infected people.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide testing strategy that will allow the state to test anyone with symptoms, with Mayo and the University of Minnesota creating a central lab to help with the expanded testing.