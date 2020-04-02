ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health released for the first time Saturday, April 4, the names of long-term care facilities that had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 32 facilities on the list, with 22 of them in the Twin Cities metro area. The state Department of Health considers a facility with one resident, staffer or outside contractor who tested positive as having an outbreak.
There are a total of 47 long-term care facilities that have known coronavirus exposures, but state officials are not releasing the names of 15 of them because they have fewer than 10 residents.
Hennepin County is home to 11 of the facilities, Ramsey and Washington counties each have four, there’s two in Dakota County and one in Anoka County.
The names by county are:
- Anoka County: Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center.
- Clay County: Eventide Lutheran Home.
- Crow Wing County: Minnesota Teen Challenge.
- Dakota County: Brookdale West St. Paul, Inverwood Senior Living.
- Faribault County: Friendship Court.
- Freeborn County: Fountain Centers.
- Hennepin County: Catholic Eldercare on Main, Heritage of Edina Inc, Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington, Shalom Home West, Sunrise of Edina, The Glenn Minnetonka, The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center, The Villa at Bryn Mawr, The Waters of Edina, Vernon Terrace, Walker Methodist Health Center.
- Martin County: Temperance Lake Ridge.
- Olmsted County: Rochester East Health Services, Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.
- Ramsey County: Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville(Cleveland Avenue), Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills, The Estates at Roseville, The Waters of White Bear Lake.
- St. Louis County: Superior View Apartments.
- Washington County: Saint Therese of Woodbury, Stonecrest, The Encore at Mahtomedi, The Gables of Boutwells Landing.
- Wilkin County: St. Francis Home
- Winona County: Sauer Health Care