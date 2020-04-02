ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health released for the first time Saturday, April 4, the names of long-term care facilities that had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 32 facilities on the list, with 22 of them in the Twin Cities metro area. The state Department of Health considers a facility with one resident, staffer or outside contractor who tested positive as having an outbreak.

There are a total of 47 long-term care facilities that have known coronavirus exposures, but state officials are not releasing the names of 15 of them because they have fewer than 10 residents.

Hennepin County is home to 11 of the facilities, Ramsey and Washington counties each have four, there’s two in Dakota County and one in Anoka County.

The names by county are: