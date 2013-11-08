ST. PAUL —At a time when medical facilities need protective gear more than ever, a St. Paul community health center is out 300 masks after they were stolen.

The boxes were found to be missing from La Clinica, at Cesar Chavez and State streets, last week. No one broke into the building and it’s unclear how they were stolen, said Chris Singer, Minnesota Community Care chief operating officer.

“We weren’t considering that we were overly short on supply, but it definitely created some worry on getting through a long-term effort” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Singer said.

Some people have donated masks, “which are extremely appreciated,” Singer said Friday.

The clinic is accepting donations of N-95 or surgical masks, along with handsewn masks and gowns. People can drop them off at La Clinica or mail them, attention Lynn Janssen, to the clinic at 153 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, MN 55107.

La Clinica is a primary care clinic with a variety of services, providing care to people regardless of whether they can pay for it on their own or whether they have insurance, Singer said.

As a public service, we have opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.