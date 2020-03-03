FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Volunteers on rural emergency medical service squads in west-central Minnesota are better equipped to deal with coronavirus and other bad bugs thanks to a grant from the state health department.

First responders, paramedics and sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, March 4, received more than 40 giant spray guns that will be used to disinfect ambulances, squad cars and jails.

With a squeeze of the trigger comes a mist of anti-viral and anti-microbial chemicals and a light to help users know where they are spraying.

Hospitals, clinics, schools and private companies are already buying Evaclean battery-powered sprayers in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health, volunteers on ambulance teams across west-central Minnesota have also obtained received electrostatic spray disinfectant systems.

Crews plan to use the spray guns inside ambulances to kill coronavirus and other potentially dangerous pathogens like the bacterium C. diff (Clostridioides difficile), which can cause diarrhea and colitis. Jim Rieber with Perham Health says the spray can kill coronavirus and C. diff within 4 minutes of contact.

More than 40 of the sprayers, valued at $1,000 each, will give ambulance squads in west-central Minnesota peace of mind, medical technicians say.