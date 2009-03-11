SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health on Tuesday, March 3, unveiled plans to build $210 million of construction projects in the Sioux Falls area including two new clinics and an orthopedics hospital.

The bulk of the construction effort is a $160 million expansion of its orthopedics facilities, adding two floors to the Van Demark building at its main hospital campus in Sioux Falls and an adjacent 163,000-square-foot orthopedics hospital, planned to open in 2023.

The new construction is a direct challenge to cross-town competitors Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital and Avera Health, which in October opened a specialty hospital with an orthopedics component on its new Avera on Louise campus in southwest Sioux Falls.

"We've had a strong investment in the Sioux Falls market for years. We're not going to go away from that. We're going to continue to make our investments in orthopedic medicine," said Paul Hanson, president of Sanford Sioux Falls. "We're going to make investment in care models that perhaps are more efficient or perhaps offer new types of treatment that are not offered elsewhere. We're going to be in the forefront of that. Our medical staff is committed to that."

The three-year construction effort will also add clinics to the fastest-growing parts of the Sioux Falls metro: its east side and the nearby town of Harrisburg; as well as 16 additional rooms to the Sanford Heart Hospital.

Both clinic sites include additional space that will allow the facilities to grow as needed, Hanson said.

"Everywhere we go, we look at what our opportunity is to grow beyond just today to, 'What do we want to do tomorrow?'" He said.

The projects are:

Sanford Heart Hospital: A 26,058-square-foot expansion will add 16 patient rooms and supporting spaces. Construction timeline: starting this month, will be completed this year;

A 26,058-square-foot expansion will add 16 patient rooms and supporting spaces. Construction timeline: starting this month, will be completed this year; Sanford Harrisburg Clinic: A 16,000-square-foot clinic in the Sioux Falls bedroom community. It will house family medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics, and include walk-in availability and an attached Lewis Drug store. Construction timeline: start this spring, open in about a year;

A 16,000-square-foot clinic in the Sioux Falls bedroom community. It will house family medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics, and include walk-in availability and an attached Lewis Drug store. Construction timeline: start this spring, open in about a year; Sanford 57th & Veterans Parkway Clinic: A 42,000-square-foot clinic on 57th Street and Veterans Parkway in Sioux Falls, in the city's fast-growing east side. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy, acute care and include 3-D mammography and an attached Lewis Drug store. Construction timeline: begins in fall 2020 and will be completed in 2021;

A 42,000-square-foot clinic on 57th Street and Veterans Parkway in Sioux Falls, in the city's fast-growing east side. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy, acute care and include 3-D mammography and an attached Lewis Drug store. Construction timeline: begins in fall 2020 and will be completed in 2021; Sanford Van Demark Building expansion: The 33,000-square-foot expansion to the Van Demark Building on Sanford's main hospital campus in central Sioux Falls will include 23 exam rooms, space for eight additional surgeons and 12 advanced practice providers. Construction timeline: to start in fall 2020 and be completed in spring 2022;

The 33,000-square-foot expansion to the Van Demark Building on Sanford's main hospital campus in central Sioux Falls will include 23 exam rooms, space for eight additional surgeons and 12 advanced practice providers. Construction timeline: to start in fall 2020 and be completed in spring 2022; Sanford Orthopedic Hospital: The 163,000-square-foot building will include 12 operating rooms with space for four additional rooms, a Sanford Home Medical Equipment center and access to the orthopedic walk-in clinic. Construction timeline: Work will start in the summer of 2021 and open in 2023.



