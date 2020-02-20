MINNEAPOLIS — A new consortium of Minnesota’s health care systems aims to improve the chances that those suffering cardiac arrests survive.

The goal is to provide more portable heart-lung equipment and expertise to patients when needed. It expands on a program at the University of Minnesota officials say has improved the survival rate of cardiac arrest sufferers. The new effort is being supported by an $18 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and other donors.

“Nowhere else in the United States is there a program like this,” Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said in a prepared statement. “Everybody is going to be looking to this as the new standard of care when it comes to certain types of cardiac arrest.”

The Minnesota Mobile Resuscitation Consortium partners include M Health Fairview, Regions Hospital, and North Memorial Health Care System.

How it works

Specially trained teams meet cardiac arrest sufferers at participating emergency rooms in SUVs equipped with the life-support equipment. The patients are placed on mobile extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines (ECMO), which eliminate the need for ongoing CPR and let doctors focus on the underlying cause of the cardiac arrest.

Since the program’s launch in December, 20 cardiac arrest patients have been served by the response teams across the Twin Cities.

Eventually, the program could add large mobile trucks equipped with medical equipment and virtual reality technology to extend the program further into rural areas.

University of Minnesota program

The University’s ECMO resuscitation program started in 2015 and has treated more than 300 patients. The survival rate is 40 percent, compared to less than 10 percent elsewhere with similar patients.

“Our goal is to expand the university’s … program and extend the bundle of care to more Minnesotans by providing quicker access to impactful treatment,” said Demetri Yannopoulos, director of the Center of Resuscitation Medicine at a professor at the U’s medical school.