ST. PAUL — Following marathon overnight contract negotiations, the labor union representing nurses, lab technicians, physician assistants and other non-doctor caregivers at HealthPartners medical clinics throughout the metro has called off a strike scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18.

SEIU Healthcare MN announced Feb. 7 that contract talks had reached an impasse and gave HealthPartners officials notice that a Feb. 19 strike was planned.

A 17-hour negotiating session ended at 3 a.m. Tuesday with a tentative proposal, which will go next week before 1,800 members for a vote.

SEIU officials said they will share details of the three-year contract with their membership before making them public.

General gains include wage increases in each year of the contract, protecting a “Classic” health plan benefit from planned changes, and protecting overtime pay from all cuts and changes.

SEIU represents some 80 job classifications, from midwives to dental hygienists.

“As in any negotiation, we didn’t get everything we wanted,” said Nancy Wickoren, a 31-year HealthPartners nurse and member of the negotiating team, in a written statement. “But we are very proud of how our membership stood up together and fought back huge cuts and cost-shifts to healthcare and overtime pay that management had insisted on for months.”

Kate Lynch, a member of SEIU’s 24-person bargaining team, said under the tentative agreement workers will receive annual 2.5 percent wage increases for the next three years, with the first increase retroactive to Feb. 1.

“It’s pretty good,” she said. “The whole bargaining team decided we would rather take this contract than have a seven-day strike.”

New costs and benefits associated with a secondary health plan will take effect in 2021. “There will be some changes to our ‘Choice’ plan, where you are allowed to go outside of the HealthPartners system,” Lynch said.

A HealthPartners spokesman released a brief written statement on Tuesday: “We’ve reached a tentative agreement with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota on a new contract. … All HealthPartners clinics will continue operating normally.”