DEER RIVER, Minn. -- Essentia Health has reached a tentative deal with the union representing 96 of its employees in Deer River, averting a strike that had been planned for Thursday and Friday.

The agreement was reached Monday evening, Dec. 30, Essentia spokesman Louis St. George III said.

It covers employees of Essentia Health-Deer River and nursing home represented by the Service Employee International Union. Among them are nursing assistants, nutrition service assistants, home health aides, pharmacy, lab, surgical and radiological techs and maintenance, environmental services and laundry staff.

In a news release last week, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota said it was asking for higher pay and better benefits, and that the two sides had bargained nine times since August without reaching a deal.

The agreement reached Monday still is subject to a ratification vote, although the union's bargaining committee is recommending approval, according to the Essentia news release.

Deer River is about 20 miles northwest of Grand Rapids along U.S. Highway 2.