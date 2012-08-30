ST. PAUL — Employees of Water Gremlin LLC reached out for help Wednesday, Oct. 30 — both for finding new jobs and for dealing with exposure to toxic lead.

At a make-shift clinic in Vadnais Heights, officials offered the stunned workers advice, consolation and testing for any possible lead poisoning in their bodies.

“I have been working for 20 years, and I have never seen anything like this,” said Doug Schultz, spokesman for the Department of Health, one of the agencies sponsoring the clinic. It was part of the response to the state’s temporary closing of the White Bear Township operation this week.

About 45 Water Gremlin workers trickled into the Vadnais Heights Sports Center on Wednesday. Only two days earlier they learned that their employer had been shut down because the employees had apparently accidentally exposed their children to toxic lead.

According to the Health Department, 12 children have shown high levels of lead tracked into their homes by their parents. That triggered a three-day shutdown order by state agencies.

A hearing in Ramsey County District Court was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31, to see if the temporary closure of Water Gremlin would be extended.

It that happens, then the clinics may be continued next week, said Ramsey County Interim Public Health Director Kathy Hedin.

“This is probably the first time my department has responded to a situation like this,” Hedin said. “It is unique.”

Agencies offering help to workers

The agencies offered the parade of workers:

Free testing for lead by the Department of Health.

Job-seeking advice by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Information about unemployment benefits and retraining by Ramsey County.

The second floor of the Sports Center was almost empty until mid-afternoon, when nearly three dozen people filed in within minutes of each other.

Many of them were there with large families and spoke little English. Many declined to be interviewed, saying they feared retribution from Water Gremlin.

Children fidgeted in their seats as they waited to get their fingers pricked, for the blood tests. Some of them blew bubbles and danced by the room’s tall glass windows.

“This turnout speaks to the seriousness of the situation,” said the Health Department’s Schultz. He said the clinic was also open to past employees, who may have been exposed to lead previously.

Following the trails of lead dust

The complaint that shut down the factory was filed by the Department of Labor and Industry, and the Department of Health.

The majority of employees of Water Gremlin, which makes battery terminals and fishing sinkers, have elevated levels of lead in their blood, the complaint said.

One employee in 2018 had three times more than 15 micrograms per deciliter, a level of a “particularly serious health risk for children” set by the Department of Health

Officials first realized in 2018 that employees had been taking their work home — in the form of lead dust.

In each case, investigators first confirmed that there were no other sources of lead in the homes, such as lead-containing paint. Then they uncovered a trail of lead dust — from the factory’s locker rooms to the cars of the employees, and into their homes on carpeting and in closets.

One floor-mat of an employee’s car had 37 times more lead than the allowable level for windowsills in homes.

The problem became more alarming on Oct. 17, when a child was found with excessively high levels of lead. Officials found lead in the front-door entry-way in the home, and in the car of one of the parents.

State: Employees routinely violated policies

According to the complaint, the company employees routinely violated policies to limit the spread of lead dust.

The complaint said they wore contaminated clothing home, mingled their contaminated protective clothing with their street clothes, and used cellphones that could carry dust homes.

According to the documents, one manager at the factory said, “But what can you do?” when asked about communicating safety regulations to employees.

Last week, Water Gremlin blamed its employees.

The employees were not following company policies that limit the transfer of dust out of the factory, according to a statement from Carl Dubois, vice president of international manufacturing. He vowed “disciplinary action” for employees not following policies.

But the complaint said the company was to blame, not the employees. It was “shocking,” the complaint said, that Water Gremlin had not prevented the children from being exposed to lead.

The company did not respond Wednesday to an email requesting information.

Water Gremlin faced $7 million in penalties in March for another type of pollution — a solvent known as TCE, or trichloroethylene.

According to the Pollution Control Agency, the company deceived investigators from 2002 to 2018, and released far too much of the solvent into the air. In 2018, the company emitted 12 times more that it was permitted to by law. Since March, investigators have found lead and TCE under the factory building, and in the surrounding area.