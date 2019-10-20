ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- As of Wednesday Oct. 30, when it comes to keeping it local for a newborn's first cries of life, Albert Lea is fresh out of luck.

Unless that child decides to make its presence known extra fast. In that case, the local ER will always treat your maternal emergency.

But for all others in this 140-year-old southern Minnesota town of 18,000, decisions in high places have now narrowed the function of the town's bucolic medical center at the bottom of Broadway on the edge of Fountain Lake.

Rural health care, it seems, has become the most impossible of puzzles. Our providers may offer the latest in breakthrough treatments, building shining temples of glass, and saving lives daily. Our region may host the services of the most respected brand in health care. But when that health system owns a similar-sized hospital up the road, staffing two wards to deliver 12 babies a week no longer adds up.

Please drive safely, and time your departure with care.

It wasn't supposed to play out like this. Twenty-three years after gifting the community hospital to the Mayo Clinic for a dollar and promises of local control, seven years after losing that control in the wake of Mayo Clinic Health System's expansion into nearby Austin, and two years after being told they had three years to prepare it, next Wednesday marks a long-awaited day of reckoning for Albert Lea in the uncertain new landscape of health care consolidation.

The Mayo Clinic Health System will have completed changes initiated in 2017, a rebalancing which will have relocated all Albert Lea inpatient services except for psychiatry and addictions to Austin, thus leaving Albert Lea in a tougher position, one described as one of the largest communities in the nation not to have a full-service hospital.

As the only hospital in Freeborn County, Albert Lea also serves Worth and Winnebago counties in Iowa. Should births be performed in the Albert Lea ER, Mayo promises telemedicine contact with birth professionals in Austin.

"I freely admit there will be communities of a certain size, and I don't know what that size is, that they just don't have enough births to make a local labor and delivery department viable," says Brad Arends, president of Save Our Health Care, an Albert Lea community group opposed to the change. "But I don't believe Albert Lea is that community."

"Honestly, I kind of think that it kind of sucks," says Courtney Kotzen-Macher, 23, an Albert Lea mother who delivered her first child at the MCHS Albert Lea two years ago. Come this January, she will travel the 23 miles to a newly refurbished Mayo Clinic Health System labor and delivery center in Austin to deliver her second. The new building will have the same number of rooms, but all will be larger and updated, as will family areas and a new connecting section.

"My friend just had a baby in [town] about a month ago, and there's lots of other women in there having babies," Kotzen-Macher says in a quiet tone of resignation. "Now it's like, 'oh my gosh, we all have to go to Austin now to have a baby?' I have a friend who is due this month. She's like, 'I have no idea where I'm going to be delivering.'"

How safe is it to drive 23 miles to deliver a child, 300 times a year? No one seems to have an answer. A 1990 study of hospital discharge data from 33 rural hospital service areas in Washington state found that mothers from so-called "high-outflow" birth communities attended fewer prenatal visits and their travel was associated with worse perinatal outcomes.

That said, traveling to deliver a child is not unusual for expecting parents in rural communities, and it seems likely that the 300 babies born annually in Albert Lea will not all follow Mayo to Austin. Some parents were already driving a significant distance to reach Albert Lea, and will find the added distance to Austin has tipped the scales in favor of travel in a different direction.

Desiree Sherman, 29, an Albert Lea mother of two who is expecting her third child in November, says "I was just going to deliver here in Albert Lea, but now that they're closing, I chose to go to Owatonna instead." At 30 miles, Allina Health in Owatonna is farther away for Sherman than is MCHS in Austin, but she says she finds it preferable to follow her pediatrician. In this way, the change on Monday not only removes a basic amenity for the town, it gives neighboring communities one less reason to visit Albert Lea.

"As a business-person in Albert Lea do I think this makes Albert Lea more of an appealing place to live now that we don't have a birthing center?" says Arends. "Of course I don't ... Put yourself in our shoes. A hospital services center for an area with over 50,000 people now doesn't have a birthing center." Arends' group has redirected their focus on recruiting Mercy One North Iowa to make Albert Lea its new home.

Mayo's rationale for the Albert Lea-Austin "right-sizing," is related to the challenges of staffing two personnel-intensive labor and delivery wards in proximate rural locales with modest annual birth counts. Obstetrics requires teams of specialists at the ready, Mayo spokespersons will tell you, and obstetrics is a care specialty currently experiencing an 8,000-person shortage nationwide, with rural positions the hardest to fill.

"Having two hospitals 23 miles apart really prompted us to look at the way we delivered care," says Dr. Sumit Bhagra, medical director of Mayo Clinic Health System for Austin and Albert Lea. Bhagra describes "perennial staffing challenges" in the Albert Lea Baby Place, causing morale and quality-of-care challenges. He said they selected late October of this year for the move to accommodate as many births as possible. "You need a whole team to bring a baby into this world," he says. "We realized we were not going to have the staff to run two birth centers into 2020. They would have to be on call every fourth day, which is not sustainable."

He adds that low patient volumes posed their own challenges.

"New graduates want to be busy and maintain the skills they developed in their residency," he says. "They want to walk into a place that is relatively busy and allows them to do a wide variety of things. In general, the higher the volume, the better the outcome in terms of safety and quality of the service delivered. So this was truly an attempt to raise the bar on how we delivered care."

For Arends, the idea is hard to square the considerable resources at the disposal of Mayo Clinic Health System, which reported an operating margin of $69 million in 2018.

"I know a hospital 35 miles from us in Mason City, a community that's not that much bigger than Albert Lea, and they're able to recruit," he says. Others question the idea that delivering a baby a day is not an adequate workload for a skilled clinician.

"I'm from northern Minnesota," says Jennifer Vogt-Erickson, a mother of two in Albert Lea and member of Save our Health Care. "I just don't buy that. We still have births at my hometown hospital in Aitkin, and they have less than 100 births a year. I think this is all just to save money."

"I think many people forget we do have a fully functional medical center in Albert Lea," says Bhagra. "We have medical specialists in primary care, an emergency department, a cancer center, a state of the art wound care center, a hyperbaric facility, and state of the art psychiatric services, all within Albert Lea... If you consider Albert Lea and Austin as one part of a meta-community, they have 95% plus of what they need within 20-25 minutes from home."

"Oh, no, this is not like the Twin Cities," says Vogt-Erickson with a small laugh. "There's just road out there, and nothing in between."

Asked what he could say to reassure the young Albert Lea mother who now will drive 23 minutes to deliver her child, Bhagra pauses to collect his thoughts.

"I know that the birth of a child is one of the most special days in the life of the family," he says. "We have put our heart and soul into designing the new facility in Austin. We have 10 state-of-the-art delivery rooms available, and an excellent complement of nurses, physicians and anesthesiologists who will do the best job they can to bring that baby into life with great care. And the drive is going to be worth it."