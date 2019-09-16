SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Golfer Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters winner, will join the Sanford International Board, a team of leaders involved in the guidance, direction, oversight and promotion of Sanford Health's global efforts to improve the human condition.

“Golf has taken me all over the world and helped me see the need to bring advanced health care to every part of the globe,” Langer said in a news release. “I am thrilled to join the Sanford International Board where I can be among a team who cares as deeply as I do about improving the lives of all people.”

The German-born Langer will also represent Sanford Health on the golf course. The Sanford Health logo will appear on Langer’s headwear and golf bag during all tournaments.

Langer joins former touring professionals Cindy Rarick and Andy North as well as Barbara Nicklaus, wife of Jack Nicklaus on the board. Other members of the Sanford International Board are Manny Ohonme, Miles Beacom, Gary Hall Jr., Kelby Krabbenhoft, Kirk Penney, Dr. Robin Smith and Dr. David Shulkin.

The board includes oversight of Sanford World Clinic and selection of the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award winner.

The Sanford International golf tournament, a PGA Tour Champions event, begins Friday at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.