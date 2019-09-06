MINNEAPOLIS — Shriners Hospitals for Children has accepted an offer from the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents for its 10-acre riverfront property on East River Parkway in Minneapolis, according to Colliers International.

The sale is currently under contract and has not been finalized, and no closing date has been announced. A purchase price was not disclosed Friday, Sept. 6, nor were plans for the property’s use.

Florida-based Shriners listed the hospital campus for sale last winter through Colliers. Located between the Mississippi River and Interstate 94 near St. Paul, the facilities include a conference center, small hotel and skyway-connected parking ramp. It even comes with a small prosthetics factory.

Operated by the Shriners fraternal organization, Shriners provides free care for children with orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions. Shriners, which has been in the East River Parkway location since 1923 and occupied the existing structure since 1991, recently began collaborating with other Twin Cities children’s hospitals to provide inpatient care.

All surgeries will be performed by Shriners Healthcare for Children Twin Cities physicians at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul or other pediatric hospitals.

In addition, a new Shriners outpatient pediatric-orthopedic clinic in Woodbury is under construction and is expected to be occupied by summer 2020.

The sale of the Minneapolis property will be reviewed by the U’s Board of Regents this month.