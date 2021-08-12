DULUTH — A group of local officials along the route of Enbridge's nearly completed Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota asked the city of Duluth to cancel a fundraising concert planned for next week by pipeline opponents at a city-owned park. But city officials have denied their request, citing the group's First Amendment rights and pointing out that they have received all the necessary permits to host such an event.

In an Aug. 5 letter sent by Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer and signed by Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Cristy and Hill City Mayor Sean Lathrop, among other northern Minnesota officials, the officials urged Duluth to cancel the Aug. 18 "Water is Life: Stop Line 3" concert at Bayfront Festival Park.

The letter says the host, Indigenous-led environmental group Honor the Earth, has been organizing and supporting protests along the pipeline route, some of which have led to confrontations with police. The letter was sent to Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Council President Renee Van Nett and Council Vice President Arik Forsman.

Since construction on the 340-mile Minnesota segment began in December, nearly 700 protesters have been arrested along the route as they tried blocking or slowing construction of the pipeline.

"We write this letter because of our concern for our communities and our first responders," the officials wrote. "We respectfully ask you to help us prevent future avoidable conflicts. On behalf of the people we represent, we strongly request that you rescind Honor the Earth’s permits and not allow this concert to move forward."

Larson responded in an email the next morning, clarifying that while Bayfront is city-owned, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center manages Bayfront.

"More to your point, however, is your ask to revoke constitutionally protected rights to gather in a public space for an event I may or may not personally agree with. If the group pulls the appropriate permits, follows the rules and pays the rental fees, we do not discriminate," Larson wrote. "This follows the legal advice I’ve been given on this matter."

She added that if permitted rules are not followed, there will be "public safety or legal action" and there will be a "public safety presence" like at other events.

"In the past, this specific gathering has followed all the rules so I don’t anticipate it going off track," Larson said.

The Aug. 18 concert will feature Bon Iver, Lissie, Quiltman, David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces, Annie Humphrey, Mumu Fresh, Alan Sparhawk, Larry Long and Friends, Charlie Parr and Corey Medina.

In a statement Tuesday, Aug. 10, Honor the Earth said the claims in the letter were "bogus" and that Honor the Earth and its founder Winona LaDuke do not incite violence.

On Wednesday morning, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center spokesperson Lucie Amundsen said the center was unaware of the request for cancellation and declined to comment.

The Minnesota segment of Line 3 is about 80% complete and is expected to be finished by the fourth quarter of this year, Minnesota Public Radio reported this week.

Once complete, the new pipeline will carry 760,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Opponents of the pipeline say it is unnecessary, that it worsens climate change, risks an oil spill and violates Indigenous and treaty rights.