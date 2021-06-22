BEMIDJI -- The state of Minnesota may be at risk of missing its goal of 25% renewable energy usage by 2025, but the trend is still going in the right direction.

A new report from the Minnesota Department of Commerce shows that while emissions by industrial, residential and commercial activities increased by 15% from 2019, the state as a whole is using less carbon. Commerce Deputy Commissioner of Energy Resources Aditya Ranade said with renewables and nuclear combined, 55% of the state's energy is carbon free.

Data from the report shows that since 2005, renewable energy generation in Minnesota has increased from 6% to 29%. Coal energy generation, meanwhile, has dropped from 62% to 25% over that time.

Of the renewable energy, the largest share is from wind, with 21.4%, followed by solar with 3%, biomass with 2.1% and hydro with 2%.

"Minnesota Power has announced an ambitious renewable energy target and Otter Tail Power has a renewable energy target of 35% by 2030," Ranade said. "Based on those and the other largest utilities in the state, Xcel and Great River Energy, we would get to 70% non-carbon power by 2034. That's without any new policies or subsidies. The trend is already happening."

New policies have been established, as just last month Gov. Tim Walz signed the Energy Conservation and Optimization, or ECO, Act. The legislation, passed with bipartisan support, is an update to the state's Conservation Improvement Program, created in 2007.

Since it was put in place, the CIP has provided $6 billion in benefits. In 2017 and 2018 alone, energy conservation programs saved Minnesota businesses and residents more than $279 million in energy costs. In 2019, with the CIP, utility companies invested $3.07 million to improve energy for income-eligible homes.

The new act will have utility companies increase spending by utility companies on conservation programs and provide cooperatives greater flexibility in meeting conservation requirements.

Local efforts

An entity located in Bemidji supportive of the ECO Act is Beltrami Electric Cooperative. Sam Mason, the cooperative's director of member and energy services said the added flexibility, such as the repeal of a spending mandate, is beneficial for such providers.

The program allows total energy usage to count toward the provider's energy-saving goals, even if the electricity usage isn't reduced. Mason said this is especially helpful for rural providers, as the region has several energy usages.

"As rural folks, specifically in northern Minnesota, our energy burden is higher than, say, those in the metro area and even southern Minnesota," Mason said. "People in other areas usually have more access to municipal water, while those in rural regions are more likely to have septic systems and water wells so those cause our energy usage to be higher."

In addition to its energy-saving efforts, like other utility providers, Beltrami Electric is working on increasing its renewable energy actions.

"Beltrami Electric is one of 11 cooperatives and 12 small municipal utilities in northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota that form the Minnkota Power Cooperative," Mason said. "Minnkota is doing very well to meet standards. Presently, Minnkota purchases energy from North Dakota Wind Resources with a total generating capacity of 457 megawatts. We have 34% of our total energy generation capacity from wind."

According to Mason, renewable energy incentives are provided through federal tax and production credits. As a result, it's common for cooperatives to work with other entities to apply.

"As a non-profit member-owned cooperative, some of these credits are not available," Mason said. "So, cooperatives generally partner with a for-profit entity that can utilize those to buy down the actual costs of the energy for our members."

Another renewable project by Beltrami Electric is the Northern Solar farm, located near the cooperative's headquarters in Bemidji. Mason said the garden of panels was installed in 2017 in response to member demand for locally produced solar power.

Members that are subscribed to Northern Solar receive a credit on their electrical usage based on the panels' production.

Moving forward, Mason said Minnkota is also involved in an initiative called Project Tundra, which would capture CO2 from the Milton R. Young Power Plant in Hensler, N.D.

"It would be the world's largest carbon capture facility," Mason said. "The technology would capture the equivalent of 800,000 gasoline cars coming off the road. It could be a tremendous project if we can bring it to fruition."

Otter Tail Power Co. is another regional electric provider for the Bemidji area, and it too has invested heavily in renewable energy. According to its website, Otter Tail Power recently completed its Merricourt Wind Energy Center in North Dakota, which took a capital investment of $260 million.

The new wind plant, along with deferred depreciation costs for its retiring 1950s era-coal fired Hoot Lake Plant, has led Otter Tail Power to consider an electric rate increase by about 6.77% or $14.5 million per year. The proposed rate increase was filed in November 2020 as a case with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which has an 18-month review process. If approved, the anticipated increase would be about $7.75 on monthly bills.

The future of Minnesota energy

The advances with renewable energy have been a positive for Ward 1 Bemidji City Council member Audrey Thayer, who is a member of the Sustainability Committee.

"It's a priority for me to see our beautiful city look progressively at sustainable lifestyles," Thayer said. "That's important to me. That's why my involvement with the committee includes encouraging, listening and helping shape the city's GreenStep program and solar energy projects the community is invested in."

The GreenStep is a statewide program providing a framework for sustainable improvements, best practices, model ordinances and planning tools for communities. Through the GreenStep program, $8.3 million has been saved per year through energy efficiency.

Bemidji entered the program in February 2012 and in using the state's guaranteed energy savings program, did a $2.5 million energy efficiency project. The project included several upgrades to nine city buildings, resulting in $120,000 in utility and maintenance savings per year.

Along with making energy cleaner, Ranade said affordability is just as important. It's especially true for Beltrami County, which has a 5% energy burden. Energy burdens are percentages of a person's income.

"We want clean, reliable and affordable energy for all Minnesotans," Ranade said. "The burden for Beltrami County is 5%, while the average burden in the whole state is 2%. The message we want to send to folks there is they can qualify for energy assistance grants and also the weatherization program for help."

Another important factor in the energy conversation Mason stressed is reliability.

"We do need to consider the reliability in keeping the electric grid stable," Mason said. "We must match the instantaneous consumer demand. Consumers are counting on reliable electric services and we have to have a full menu of generation resources to meet the demand."

To ensure that reliability, Ranade said work is ongoing in improving the state's grid.

"Building an electrical grid with resources such as transmission and energy storage that make the grid more flexible is absolutely critical," Ranade said. "The Department of Commerce is engaged with the Midwestern Governors’ Association and the Midcontinent Independent Operator System on medium and long-range transmission planning. This will take time because transmission projects take eight to 10 years."