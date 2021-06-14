ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals dealt a blow to environmental groups and Native American communities in the state Monday, June 14, ruling that the owner and operator of the Line 3 oil sands pipeline demonstrated a sufficient need to build a replacement line during the permitting process.

At issue was whether the Canadian energy company Enbridge relied on the correct type of demand forecast in seeking what is known as a certificate of need for the controversial project. Litigants in the case, including the Minnesota Department of Commerce, argued it did not, and that the state Public Utilities Commission erred in granting the certificate.

In a decision filed Monday, however, the three-judge panel that heard the case affirmed the PUC's decision to issue both the certificate and a routing permit for the replacement line, 60% of which is already complete. Construction could have been halted had things gone the other way, activists said previously, at least until the permits were reissued.

"While reasonable minds may differ on the central question of need for replacement Line 3, substantial evidence supports the commission's decision to issue a certificate of need," Judge Lucinda E. Jesson wrote. "Finally, the commission reasonably selected a route for the replacement pipeline based upon respect for tribal sovereignty, while minimizing environmental impacts. Accordingly, we affirm."

