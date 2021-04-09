BISMARCK — President Joe Biden's administration said it has not made up its mind on whether to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to keep running, an outcome that staves off looming threats of a shutdown for the time being.

The much-anticipated announcement comes as short-term relief to a North Dakota oil industry that has been on edge for months awaiting clarity on the new Democratic White House's intentions for the embattled project. It's also a blow to environmental and Indigenous groups who had hoped that the climate-focused White House would take swift action against the pipeline.

Though the administration was mum on the Dakota Access dispute in the first months of Biden's presidency, officials partially pulled back the curtain in a status hearing before a federal judge on Friday, April 9. A Department of Justice attorney told the court that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does not have plans to shut the pipeline down at this time, though he said that their position could change based on consultations with North Dakota and tribal officials.

While the Army Corps left open the possibility of a shutdown, Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said the agency had come to the same conclusion as the fossil fuel-friendly Donald Trump administration.

"I think it's important to convey to the court just how deeply disappointed the tribe is to hear that news," Hasselman said in Friday's hearing before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. "The company gets to keep the benefits of operating that pipeline that was never properly authorized while the community has to bear the consequences. It's not right."

The Standing Rock tribe has long opposed operations of the pipeline and argued that it endangers their water supply at its Missouri River crossing just off their reservation.

The Army Corps had been scheduled for months to lay out its plans for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, and many observers had billed Friday's hearing as a moment of truth for the new administration's intentions. Two federal courts in the last year agreed that the North Dakota pipeline is operating without a key legal permit at its Missouri River crossing near the reservation, and in January an appellate court deferred to the Army Corps to decide how to handle the pipeline's tenuous legal status.

North Dakota officials and leadership from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation each sent letters to the Army Corps in recent weeks requesting meetings with the federal agency before it took any drastic action on the pipeline. Ben Schifman, a Department of Justice attorney, said that the Army Corps wants to be able to take those consultations into account as it decides how to proceed.

"It really is the case that the Corps is in an essentially continuous process of evaluating" the safety of the pipeline, Schifman told the court.

Still, Judge James Boasberg granted the administration an extension on its pipeline decision in February and told attorneys Friday that he was "surprised" that the Army Corps hadn't reached a more definitive position by this point.

The further delay from the Biden administration may well leave the fate of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the hands of Boasberg, the same federal judge who ordered an immediate shutdown of Dakota Access last summer. That order was overruled by the decision of a federal appellate court, but the tribes filed a separate shut down motion before Boasberg last fall. The judge's ruling on that motion could come in the next few weeks.

Dakota Access has been a flashpoint in debates over the country's energy and environmental future since protests over its construction near the Standing Rock reservation drew global attention in 2016 and 2017. The pipeline has the capacity to carry 570,000 barrels of oil a day from North Dakota's Bakken region to market around the country, and state regulators and pipeline operators have looked to nearly double that load over the next few years.

Readers can reach reporter Adam Willis, a Report for America corps member, at awillis@forumcomm.com.