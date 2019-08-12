UNDERWOOD, N.D. — Coal Creek Station, North Dakota’s largest coal-fired electricity plant, will shut down in late 2022 and be replaced by wind power and by converting another plant in the state to natural gas.

Great River Energy, an electricity distribution cooperative based in Maple Grove, Minn., announced Thursday, May 7, its plans to close the 1,151-megawatt Coal Creek Station and to add 1,100 megawatts of wind energy purchases as well as convert the 99-megawatt Spiritwood Station power plant near Jamestown to natural gas by 2023.

The announcement came after failed attempts by Great River Energy, which serves 1.7 million electricity customers in Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin, to sell or even give away Coal Creek Station, a stalwart of the cooperative’s power generation since it began operating in 1979.

“This is a decision that’s in the best economic interest of our members,” said Jon Brekke, a Great River Energy vice president and chief power supply officer, who acknowledged that the shutdown comes at a cost to families and communities in central North Dakota's McLean County, where the plant employs 260 workers.

To soften the financial blow, Great River Energy will voluntarily continue to make payments to local governments equal to the approximately $3 million it pays in annual property taxes for five years after the plant closes.

Lower-cost alternatives, including natural gas, which often is used in plants that generate electricity to serve periods of peak demand, and wind power, meant that electricity produced from burning coal no longer is competitive in the marketplace, said David Saggau, Great River Energy’s president and CEO.

“We’re moving in an opportunistic direction,” Brekke said. “This is a reflection of significant shifts in the wholesale market.”

The cooperative determined that converting Coal Creek Station into a peak power plant was not economically feasible, since it would run only during periods of high demand, but it is feasible to convert the much smaller — and newer — Spiritwood Station.

Great River Energy expects it will take about three years to dismantle Coal Creek Station — assuming no one is willing to buy or assume responsibility for the plant — a period during which an undetermined number of employees will be kept on.

The wind energy replacements for Coal Creek Station will consist of four wind farms in Minnesota and one in South Dakota. Sites in North Dakota and Wisconsin also were considered.

The closure of Coal Creek Station also will be a blow to nearby Falkirk Mine, which exclusively produced coal for the power plant. The coal delivery contract will end with the closure of the plant, Saggau said.

Falkirk Mine, which produced 7.2 million tons of coal in 2017, is owned by North American Coal. The mine employs about 450 workers, who are being briefed on Coal Creek Station's impending shutdown.

Comment from Falkirk Mining Co., a subsidiary of Plano, Texas-based North American Coal, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and further details.