BISMARCK — Plummeting energy demand and a glut from a price war have forced operators in North Dakota’s Oil Patch to curtail daily production by about 260,000 barrels of crude.

At the beginning of March, North Dakota had more than 16,000 operating oil wells, a figure that was reduced by about 3,600 wells by the end of the month, Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, said Tuesday, April 14.

The number of wells since has decreased by about another 1,000, he said, as operators have taken advantage of regulatory flexibility to idle wells without permanently shutting them down, he said.

“So industry is rapidly taking advantage of the regulatory relief offered,” Helms said. The North Dakota Industrial Commission is granting waivers to allow inactive or non-completed wells to remain idle until prices recover without going through the costly process of closing wells.

Unemployment claims in the Oil Patch totaled about 2,200 in March, Helms said. Another 6,000 jobs are at risk, he said.

As of February — before demand cratered from the coronavirus pandemic and before a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia erupted — North Dakota was producing 1.45 million barrels of crude per day, according to state figures.

Natural gas production in February, which averaged 3.1 million cubic feet per day, set a new record, Helms said.

Even with gas production at a new record, 87% of natural gas is being captured, just short of the goal of capturing 88%, a goal that increases to 91% by November 2021.

“We are just on the cusp of reaching that gas capture,” Helms said.

The number of drilling rigs in North Dakota, which started March at 52, dropped about 40% over the past several weeks to 34 rigs. As demand and oil prices continue to slump, the rig count likely will continue falling, possibly into the upper 20s or even upper 10s by June, Helms said.

“I’ve seen it much, much worse,” he said.

During the last collapse in oil prices, North Dakota’s rig count dropped to 27, Helms said. During the Great Recession in 2008-09, the rig count fell to the teens and in 1999 for two weeks fell to zero.

The record rig count during the boom came in May 2018, when 218 rigs were active in North Dakota.

An agreement between OPEC, Russia and others to cut production by almost 10 million barrels daily should gradually help prices to rebound, Helms said.

Forecasters expect oil demand to exceed production starting in the fourth quarter. “That should begin to empty out storage and begin to make a difference,” Helms said. “That will not immediately bring drilling rigs back. That will begin to put wells back in production.”

Some companies in the Oil Patch are considering building large tank farms to store large quantities of oil for sale later when prices rebound, Helms said.

State petroleum regulators have received inquiries from firms planning to build tank farms capable of storing between 300,000 to 500,000 barrels of oil, he said. The projects would need several permits, but one firm believes it could build a tank farm in four to six weeks, Helms said.

“We’re starting to see a great deal of interest,” he said.

So far, the leading producer in the Oil Patch, Whiting Petroleum Corp., has filed to reorganize its finances under bankruptcy protection laws. “We’re expecting a handful more of those,” Helms said.

In the past, he said, the assets of firms that have gone through bankruptcy have been purchased by other companies, enabling production to continue.