ST. PAUL -- With public gatherings out of the picture because of the coronavirus, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is taking another route in collecting public feedback.

The MPCA is extending the comment period on Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project from the original date of April 3, to Friday, April 10, and has also scheduled three telephone town halls in April.

The extended comment period will allow the MPCA to review and respond to all of the public comments and meet the United States Army Corps of Engineers' own Aug. 15 deadline. For information on how to submit comments to the MPCA, visit www.pca.state.mn.us/regulations/public-comment-enbridge-line-3.

For the town halls, the agency has set the following three dates for residents to listen in:

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 2.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 7.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 9.

During the town hall, the public will be able to call in and share a two-minute comment and/or listen to other comments. Additionally, the MPCA will be releasing an informational web presentation on April 1 regarding draft permits and certifications.

The original Line 3 oil pipeline is more than 50 years old. It begins in Canada, goes through the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac reservations, and extends into Wisconsin. Its replacement is proposed to take a different path, avoiding the Leech Lake and White Earth reservations, but still going through Fond du Lac.

In February, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission accepted the revised final environmental impact statement of Line 3. The MPUC also approved the pipeline's route permit and certificate of need.

The proposed pipeline would carry oil from Alberta, Canada, to an Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wis. While the MPUC has given approvals, Enbridge still needs other state and federal permits.