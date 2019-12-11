ST. PAUL — The former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency testified Wednesday, Jan. 22, that he did not object to federal regulators' plans to critique aspects of the proposed PolyMet mining project.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had planned to submit written comments on a draft of the project's water quality permit during its public comment period. Opponents of the mining project claim that the MPCA sought to keep those comments from entering the public record, but John Linc Stine said Wednesday that was not the case.

Seated at the witness stand, Stine denied that he complained to two regional officials with the EPA about the timing of the comments.

"I continue to say that I did not complain," he said.

Stine was the second witness to testify at an evidentiary hearing in Ramsey County District Court, which the Minnesota Appellate Court has tasked with a review of the water permit. PolyMet is trying to build a copper-nickel mine, processing plant and tailings dam near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt. If built, it would be the first mine of its kind in Minnesota.

In a separate case, the appellate court recently sent PolyMet’s dam safety permits and permit to mine back to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for an administrative hearing.

At issue in district court is whether the MPCA adhered to administrative policy in approving PolyMet's water permit. Judge John Guthmann, who is presiding over the hearing, has said that the scientific basis of the EPA's criticism will be for the appellate court to weigh.

Stine, who worked for the MPCA for roughly 13 years, did say Wednesday that he wasn't aware of another major instance in which the MPCA explicitly asked the EPA to refrain from commenting on a permit until after public comment ended. An email leaked in June by the union representing EPA employees in the region appeared to show former MPCA Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer asking Kurt Thiede, then the EPA’s regional chief of staff, to do just that.

But for the EPA to comment on PolyMet's water permit during the public comment period, Stine said, would have required a response that his staff might not have been able to muster. It would have stretched the agency too thin, he said, to revise the permit accordingly simultaneously responding to other comments.

Stine said that he did discuss the timing of the EPA's comments with Cathy Stepp, the agency's former regional administrator, and Thiede, who has since succeeded her., but denied having complained about it. The EPA’s comments and concerns were ultimately not submitted during the public comment period and instead the comments and concerns were read by agency staff members to their MPCA counterparts over the phone, avoiding entry the public record in the process.

Earlier Wednesday, attorneys for the MPCA stressed that the EPA ultimately agreed to delay comment and did not file an objection to the final permit. In his second day of testimony, Kevin Pierard — the former water permit program chief for the EPA's regional branch — said he did not express further concerns about the delay to his superiors.

A day earlier, Pierard called the MPCA's request unusual.

Attorneys representing the coalition of environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, who together are relating the case to the court, argued that for the EPA to make such an agreement constituted an alteration to memorandum of understanding between itself and the MPCA. Pierard said that those alterations can take years to finalize.

Pierard concluded his testimony on Wednesday. Stine is due to continue his testimony on Thursday, Jan. 23., with the coalition expected to call Lotthammer next.