ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will consider the revised environmental review for Enbridge's proposed Line 3 oil pipeline next month.

The five-member commission will hold oral arguments and deliberations Feb. 3-4 at the Minnesota Senate Office Building in St. Paul, according to a notice released Friday, Jan. 17, by the PUC.

The meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. and are open to the public.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce released a supplement to the proposed $2.9 billion pipeline project's environmental impact statement that said an oil spill along the proposed Enbridge Line 3 replacement line would have minimal impacts on Spirit Lake and the Lake Superior watershed, but environmental groups have questioned that modeling.

The supplemental study was required after a Minnesota appellate court said the company's proposal was inadequate without it.

During oral arguments, the official parties will have 5 minutes each to address the PUC, and then the PUC can ask the parties questions.

When the PUC moves to deliberations, they will weigh the following:

Whether the second revised Final Environmental Impact Statement is adequate.

What action should the PUC take on the application for a certificate of need for the Line 3 Replacement Project?

What action should the PUC take on the application for a pipeline routing permit for the Line 3 Replacement Project?

Enbridge's proposed pipeline would carry 760,000 barrels of oil (31,920,000 gallons) per day from Alberta, Canada, to the Enbridge terminal in Superior. The pipeline would replace Enbridge's existing 50-year-old Line 3, but follow a new route through much of Minnesota.

The window for written comments ended Thursday, but there's one last opportunity for the public to make in-person comments in front of the PUC. A public comment hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the Minnesota Senate Office Building.

People wishing to speak should fill out a "speaker card" at the meeting. The PUC will collect the cards throughout the hearing and draw speakers at random. Speakers may be asked to limit comments to 2-3 minutes.