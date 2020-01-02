When Mike Noreen flips a light switch, he turns on more than just electricity. A little jolt of pride comes through, too.

He helped make River Falls one of the greenest cities in Wisconsin, which on Jan. 1 switched to 100 percent renewable energy for all city buildings.

In fact, by some measures River Falls is one of the most environmentally-friendly cities in the country.

“It’s pretty exciting stuff,” Noreen said. His job title shows how seriously the college town of 15,000 takes its environmental responsibilities: “Conservation and Efficiency Coordinator.”

The switch-over on New Year’s Day was the climax of years of efforts to slash the city’s use of fossil fuels.

River Falls built Wisconsin’s first city-owned solar garden. Located on the Kinnickinnic River, it uses hydroelectric power, which is rare in Midwestern cities. And it has the third-highest rate of participation in renewable-energy programs in the nation.

It is able to take advantage of owning its own power system, which most Minnesota cities do not do.

“It’s run by the locals,” Noreen said. “We do it for the good of the community, not just shareholders or the CEO.”

About 10 years ago, the city started adopting simple conservation measures such as shutting off idling motors and turning off unused lights.

It then ramped up the efforts by replacing most lights with LEDs or fluorescents. The city installed occupancy sensors in rooms of every city building, to turn off the lights.

“Then we said, ‘OK, it’s time to show the community you can go to renewable energy and not break the bank,’” Noreen said.

Officials began to pressure their primary electricity supplier, Wisconsin Public Power Inc., to offer more electricity from wind turbines, solar panels and biomass gases captured from landfills.

The city started a payment program that allows customers to pay $3 more per month for renewable electricity.

It was a hit.

According to a December 2018 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, River Falls has the third-highest rate of participation in green-pricing programs, behind Portland, Ore., and Alameda, Calif.

The city promoted green-energy habits with every chance it got.

In 2015, it was the first city in the state to build a solar garden owned by a municipal utility. The 1-acre facility produces 254 kilowatts, enough for about 35 houses.

In 2016, Habitat for Humanity opened Eco-Village, a cluster of 18 solar-powered homes that produces more electricity than it consumes. The same year, the American Public Power Association picked River Falls for its Award of Continued Excellence, out of 2,000 cities and towns.

Today, said Noreen, much of the city seems to be in tune with environmental goals.

In the year that ended last Tuesday, River Falls doubled the number of residential rooftop solar installations, for a total of 23.

The city’s public events are green-themed. The River Dazzle Parade in November featured green trolleys and bridges decorated with green lights. People ate green cookies, and pushed a ceremonial 3-foot light switch to commemorate the city’s transition to renewable energy.

The city’s monthly community meetings, said Noreen, usually focus on environmental topics.

They draw about 40 people. After the meeting, said Noreen, people talk excitedly about the green initiatives taken by themselves, their churches or their civic groups.

“We need conservation champions,” said Noreen, “and in River Falls we have tons of champions.”