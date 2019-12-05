EDINBURG, N.D. -- TC Energy crews worked through the holiday weekend as cleanup efforts continue at the oil spill site outside Edinburg. A company spokesperson said that as of Saturday, Nov. 30, workers had clocked about 65,000 man hours on the site with about 40 to 50 people on-site per day.

The pipeline, operated by Canada-based TC Energy, spilled about 383,000 gallons of crude oil on Oct. 29, contaminating nearly five acres of wetlands outside of Edinburg. TC Energy spokesperson Sara Rabern said crews are continuing to remove and test contaminated soil, though it is unclear when cleanup will be completed.

"Our crews continue to clean and (remove contaminated soil), which we hope to have completed in the coming weeks," Rabern said. "But again, this depends on the weather. We will continue to monitor and follow the appropriate precautions with the winter weather conditions. We do not have a deadline as we want to do so safely and accurately."

With temperatures expected to drop below zero next week, TC Energy spokesperson Sara Rabern said crews will be on "high alert" monitoring hours to make sure no one is working in the cold for too long.

Rabern added that the pipeline is still running at reduced pressure as the investigation of the incident is finalized, and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has not yet lifted the pressure reduction requirement.

Edinburg is about 75 miles northwest of Grand Forks.