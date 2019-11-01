BISMARCK — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum urged TC Energy to review its pipeline inspection and monitoring programs after a Thursday, Oct. 31, phone call with TC Energy President and CEO Russell Girling, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

The company's Keystone pipeline leaked 9,120 barrels into a wetlands area about 3 miles northwest of Edinburg in northeast North Dakota on Tuesday, Oct. 29, resulting in what a Division of Environmental Quality spokesperson characterized as a high-impact spill.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said she has spent the past two days meeting with constituents and has yet to hear any major complaints or concerns about the pipeline.

"Honestly, my constituents are more concerned about getting the crop up and the crisis our producers are in than about the spill right now," she said.

Myrdal, who earlier this year sponsored a bill aiming to prevent people from tampering with pipelines and other energy infrastructure, added that she stands by her belief that oil pipelines are the safest option for her home district's energy industry.

"This is, you know, a technical mistake. There's no sign it was vandalism," she said. "They're still investigating that, so I guess we'll wait to see, but I'm glad we passed that through, because we need to protect our resources and infrastructure."

But members of local indigenous communities say the spill has emboldened them to continue voicing their disagreement.

Joye Braun, a community organizer for the Bemidji, Minn.-based Indigenous Environmental Network, or IEN, said the conversation within her organization about their next steps after the spill is ongoing, though she said the group doesn't yet have any plans it is willing to speak about publicly.

IEN Keep it in the Ground Campaign Organizer Dallas Goldtooth said what he does expect is that the organization will continue efforts pushing back against new water permits being granted at the state level and educating local communities about renewable alternatives to oil pipelines.

"When it comes to pipelines, it's not a matter of if it will spill, it's a matter of when," Goldtooth said. "Communities all along the route of Keystone XL have been repeating this time after time, that it's too much risk with little to no reward for them."

According to a release by TC Energy, no significant impact to water or the environment has been observed, and continuous air monitoring has been established. North Dakota Division of Water Quality Director Karl Rockeman said that no drinking water supply has been affected and the contamination is limited to the wetlands area, though the TC Energy statement said one landowner's property has been impacted by the incident.

Goldtooth said that, in the wake of past spills, indigenous groups have formed a loose alliance with non-native landowners. He said he wouldn't be surprised if that became the case in Walsh County following the Edinburg incident.

"It's creating a lot of good conversation, not just among Native American communities, who are often seen as opponents of these projects, but also non-native landowners, farmers and ranchers, who are starting to understand, look, we're putting a lot on the line by allowing this project to go through our land, and is it really worth it?" Goldtooth said. "So we want to continue to advocate for these unlikely alliances between native and non-native people to protect our waters, lands and resources."

"Our thoughts and prayers are definitely with the farmers and ranchers up there," Braun said. "They love this land as much as we do, you know?"