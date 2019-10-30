The Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Walsh County has released 9,120 barrels, or 383,040 gallons, of oil into a wetlands area, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday, Oct. 31. The pipeline is operated by TC Energy.

As of Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, the oil had not migrated beyond the immediately affected area of about 2,500 square yards in a rural wetland area 3 miles northwest of Edinburg, according to a release by TC Energy. Representatives from TC Energy could not immediately be reached for comment, but they are continuing to work with NDDEQ personnel to determine the cause of the spill, according to a release from NDDEQ.

North Dakota Division of Water Quality Director Karl Rockeman said that each oil spill is unique — some high-volume spills can impact a relatively small area, and vice versa. Compared to spills of a similar size, he said 2,500 square yards is considered a high-impact spill.

He said the last comparable spill in North Dakota was the Ash Coulee spill in 2016, when the Belle Fourche Pipeline spilled about 530,000 gallons into Ash Coulee Creek.

"That remediation is still ongoing," Rockeman said.

He added that NDDEQ personnel remains on site at the Walsh County spill to oversee remediation efforts, though he said it will likely be years before the affected wetland ecosystems will be fully restored.

Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens said his department is primarily working to enable NDDEQ and TC Energy to do their jobs by enforcing road closures and managing protesters, though he said there have yet to be any protests at the site.

While he said it's unclear exactly how long the area will be closed to traffic, Jurgens said residents can expect road closures for the foreseeable future.

"I'm sure it'll be months instead of weeks," he said.

Kandi Mosset-White, Native Energy and Climate Campaign coordinator for the Bemidji-based Indigenous Environmental Network, said her organization is still considering their steps forward in the wake of the news of the spill. She said, for her personally, every new spill makes her want to continue to step up the pressure against oil pipelines.

"We shouldn't become complacent," she said. "It's not OK that these things happen. It's not OK that there's a spill, that even when a company tells us that they have the highest technology available, it still fails. People shouldn't be OK with that."

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted about the spill Thursday afternoon, saying the Keystone Pipeline should never have been built and that as president he would shut it down.