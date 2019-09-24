The group hosted a meeting Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Greysolon Ballroom in which it claimed Enbridge was allowing them to build the last 19 miles of pipeline through Duluth and a terminal waterfront, a move that would displace residents and businesses. The group invited local media and the Duluth City Council.

All bogus. In reality, the final segment of Line 3 is already built in Wisconsin, and connects to the company's terminal in Superior. In Minnesota, the company is looking to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline with a new 340-mile-long pipeline, but the project faces numerous legal and regulatory hurdles.

"No part of it is true," Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner said Monday, adding that the company had not even heard of the group.

But one local TV station took the bait. Fox 21 covered the news conference and posted a short story to its website Saturday. The story has since been removed. On Sunday, Fox 21 acknowledged the error and suggested the group was affiliated with "Yes Men," a political satire group who “use trickstery fun to further campaigns," according to the group's website.

Further evidence emerged Monday when Yes Men's YouTube channel scheduled a video for 6 p.m. Monday called "Pipelines are the birth canals of the economy" with a description that reads "Top execs from the Indigenous Pipeline Council bond with anti-abortion protesters in Duluth." The video's preview photo shows anti-abortion protesters standing outside the Building for Women in Duluth.

The group even went so far as to imitate pro-pipeline group Minnesotans for Line 3 and Enbridge in news releases sent to news organizations and the City Council Monday. The faux news releases relied on the group's and company's logos and similar domain names.

Mike Zipko of Minnesotans for Line 3 and Enbridge's Kellner confirmed they did not send those releases.

The fake news releases denounced the Indigenous Pipeline Council, but then included quotes that made it sound as if the group and company were admitting to the pipeline's negative environmental effects.

It appears no news organizations took the bait.

In an interview Monday, the duo would not break character, and denied their plan for the final 19 miles of the pipeline was a joke.