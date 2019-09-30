SUPERIOR, Wis. — Husky Energy will begin reconstruction at its Superior refinery immediately, it said in a news release Monday, Sept. 30, announcing it had received the required permit approvals to rebuild.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the refinery its air pollution control construction permit and a prevention of significant deterioration permit on Friday, according to WDNR records.

With permits in hand, company officials Monday morning said reconstruction could begin at the refinery, which has been out of commission since an explosion and fire on April 26, 2018 injured 36 people and led to the evacuation of much of Superior.

"Our continued investment in this refinery and the community will support the Superior-Duluth regional economy through jobs, procurement, taxes and essential energy products for years to come," CEO Rob Peabody said in a statement.

Husky did not address hydrogen fluoride, but announced in April its intention to resume operations with hydrogen fluoride still in the mix. Concerns over the potential release of hydrogen fluoride caused the evacuation of half of Superior during the April 2018 explosion, which saw an asphalt tank punctured, spilling its contents onto the site.

However, the WDNR did address hydrogen fluoride concerns raised by residents at an August public hearing on the air permit in a letter dated Sept. 27. The state agency said the Environmental Protection Agency, a federal agency, has authority over the chemical.

"The facility’s use of hydrogen fluoride falls outside of the purview of the air pollution control rules administered by the state of Wisconsin and is not subject to review by DNR’s Air Management Program," the WDNR wrote. "Therefore, the decision of the Superior Refining Company to continue to use HF has no bearing on the approvability of its air permit application."

Hydrogen fluoride, which is used in the process to create high-octane gasoline, can cause death from an irregular heartbeat or from fluid buildup in the lungs when inhaled at high levels or in combination with skin contact.

Ginger Juel, co-founder of the Twin Ports Action Alliance, a group opposed to the use of hydrogen fluoride, said her organization was "disappointed" that Husky wouldn't be monitoring air across the community. Juel said her group would be installing its own air monitoring devices throughout the area that would provide real-time data posted at purpleair.com/map.

"Because TPAA is committed to picking up Husky's slack, we are deploying particulate air monitors across the Twin Ports this week," Juel said.

The permit does require Husky to record and report onsite refinery emissions.

The company said the rebuild will include updated technology and be "more energy efficient."

The refinery is expected to run in a continuous mode, "averaging 45,000 barrels per day," including an increase of 5,000 barrels per day of heavy oil processing, up to 25,000 barrels per day.

The refinery will produce a full slate of products, including asphalt, gasoline and diesel.

The refinery has about 200 employees. During construction, more than 350 contractor jobs are expected, the company said.

"Local contractors and services will be employed whenever possible," the news release said.

Reporter Brady Slater contributed to this report.