Chamber Ambassadors welcome NorthStar Speakeasy

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Brian and Brittaney Winter on their new business, NorthStar Speakeasy, located at 6405 Bemidji Drive N.

Brian and Brittaney have focused their menu on barbecue and steaks along with giving the restaurant a roaring ‘20s feel, a release said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.