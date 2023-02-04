99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
Chamber Ambassadors welcome new owner of Carquest

Carquest Auto Parts.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassador Sylvia Wildgen, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassadors Benita Dingman and Ashley Stevens, with manager Kayla Margl, employee Jamie Hillard, owner Jeff Kampmeier, employee Matt Karbowski, with Ambassadors Russ Moen, Brian Bissonette and Barb Treat.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 09:45 AM
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Jeff Kampmeier as the new owner of Carquest Auto Parts, located at 710 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji. 

Carquest delivers parts to auto body shops around the region daily. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (218) 751-3838.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
