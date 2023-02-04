Chamber Ambassadors welcome new owner of Carquest

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Jeff Kampmeier as the new owner of Carquest Auto Parts, located at 710 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.

Carquest delivers parts to auto body shops around the region daily. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (218) 751-3838.