Chamber Ambassadors welcome new owner of Carquest
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Jeff Kampmeier as the new owner of Carquest Auto Parts, located at 710 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Jeff Kampmeier as the new owner of Carquest Auto Parts, located at 710 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.
Carquest delivers parts to auto body shops around the region daily. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (218) 751-3838.
Starting Feb. 11, the restaurant in the former CK Dudley's location will reopen as The Northstar Speakeasy and owners Brian and Brittaney Winter hope to recreate some of the nostalgia of days gone by.
Customers can get $1 off any large or extra-large beverage on Friday and $1 of each purchase made throughout the weekend, Feb. 3-5, will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area.
Even if it's not a lucrative venture, the hobby of raising rabbits continues at this farm near Sebeka, Minnesota.
Minnesota brothers Louis and Cyril Keller revolutionized the ag equipment world with the Bobcat skid-steer
Louis and Cyril Keller are the inventors of the Bobcat skid-steer loader and were selected as 2023 inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.