Chamber Ambassadors welcome Inspired Life CPR

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Erin Tatro on her new business, Inspired Life CPR.

Erin is a longtime nurse in women’s and children’s health and is also a Certified American Heart Association Instructor.

With Inspired Life CPR, she offers Emergency Response Training, including infant and child CPR along with choking recognition and response, for parents, grandparents and unlicensed caregivers.

She also offers certification and renewal classes for Basic Life Support, First Aid and Heartsaver.

To learn more, visit inspiredlifecpr.godaddysites.com.