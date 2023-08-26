Chamber Ambassadors visit Support Within Reach
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Katy Carpenter on her new role as Executive Director of Support Within Reach, which is located at 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Katy Carpenter on her new role as Executive Director of Support Within Reach, which is located at 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.
Support Within Reach provides support for survivors of sexual violence and prevention education for the communities the nonprofit organization serves, a release said.
To learn more about their work and mission, visit supportwithinreach.org.
ADVERTISEMENT