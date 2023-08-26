6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chamber Ambassadors visit Support Within Reach

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Katy Carpenter on her new role as Executive Director of Support Within Reach, which is located at 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.

Katy Carpenter, Support Within Reach.jpg
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Katy Carpenter on her new role as Executive Director of Support Within Reach. Pictured from left: Ambassadors Noemi Aylesworth, Chris Latzke, Ashley Stevens, Executive Director Katy Carpenter, Ambassadors Denae Alamano, Jill Beardsley and Benita Dingman.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

Support Within Reach provides support for survivors of sexual violence and prevention education for the communities the nonprofit organization serves, a release said.

To learn more about their work and mission, visit supportwithinreach.org.

