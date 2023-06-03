Chamber Ambassadors congratulate Grandma’s Attic Antique Mall on expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Dave Wagner on the expansion of Grandma’s Attic Antique Mall, 502 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.

Grandma’s Attic features nearly 40 vendors with new stock arriving daily including antiques, collectibles, vintage clothes, vinyl records, Bemidji items and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grandma’s Attic will also host flea markets over the summer on June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12.