Business

Chamber Ambassadors congratulate Grandma’s Attic Antique Mall on expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Dave Wagner on the expansion of Grandma’s Attic Antique Mall, 502 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.

Grandma's Attic Antique Mall.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen, Noemi Aylesworth, Colleen Schulke, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Grandma’s Attic Owner Dave Wagner, Ambassadors Jerry Downs, Lisa Hofstad and Brian Bissonette.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:30 AM

Grandma’s Attic features nearly 40 vendors with new stock arriving daily including antiques, collectibles, vintage clothes, vinyl records, Bemidji items and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grandma’s Attic will also host flea markets over the summer on June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12. 

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
