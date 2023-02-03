99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Caribou Coffee cuts the ribbon on new Bemidji cabin location

Customers can get $1 off any large or extra-large beverage on Friday and $1 of each purchase made throughout the weekend, Feb. 3-5, will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area.

020423.N.BP.CARIBOU.jpg
Bemidji's new Caribou Coffee cabin is located at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Courtesy / Caribou Coffee
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
February 03, 2023 11:59 AM
BEMIDJI — Staff members of Bemidji's newest Caribou Coffee cut the ribbon on their cabin location on Friday morning amidst a cloud of blue.

Located at the corner of Paul Bunyan Drive and Bemidji Avenue North on the site of the former Dick's Northside service station, the 600-square-foot cabin features a drive-thru and walk-up window only, with no interior seating. The coffee shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Though it started off with a soft opening on Wednesday, Friday morning marked the grand opening of the new location by kicking off with a short ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guests visiting throughout the day on Friday can get $1 off any large or extra-large beverage. And according to Assistant Manager Jonathan Cobb, $1 of each purchase made throughout the weekend (Feb. 4-5) will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The club will use the funds to help provide programs for youth in three key impact areas: healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship.

081322.N.BP.CARIBOU.jpg
Business
Caribou Coffee expanding to former Dick's Northside location in Bemidji
Caribou currently has three locations in Bemidji, a company-owned shop located in a strip mall west of Walmart and two licensed operations in Lueken’s Village Foods’ north and south stores. A company spokesperson said that currently there are no plans to close the Caribou location near Walmart.
August 12, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden

Caribou Coffee is a global coffeehouse chain and a Panera Brands company. It also has locations inside Lueken's Village Foods North and South stores and at 2219 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
