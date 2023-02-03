Caribou Coffee cuts the ribbon on new Bemidji cabin location

BEMIDJI — Staff members of Bemidji's newest Caribou Coffee cut the ribbon on their cabin location on Friday morning amidst a cloud of blue.

Located at the corner of Paul Bunyan Drive and Bemidji Avenue North on the site of the former Dick's Northside service station, the 600-square-foot cabin features a drive-thru and walk-up window only, with no interior seating. The coffee shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Though it started off with a soft opening on Wednesday, Friday morning marked the grand opening of the new location by kicking off with a short ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guests visiting throughout the day on Friday can get $1 off any large or extra-large beverage. And according to Assistant Manager Jonathan Cobb, $1 of each purchase made throughout the weekend (Feb. 4-5) will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The club will use the funds to help provide programs for youth in three key impact areas: healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship.

Caribou currently has three locations in Bemidji, a company-owned shop located in a strip mall west of Walmart and two licensed operations in Lueken's Village Foods' north and south stores. A company spokesperson said that currently there are no plans to close the Caribou location near Walmart.

Caribou Coffee is a global coffeehouse chain and a Panera Brands company. It also has locations inside Lueken's Village Foods North and South stores and at 2219 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.