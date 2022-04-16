Bemidji couple to open Union Station Thrift in former restaurant building

BEMIDJI — Rabecca and Mark Wilkowski were having lunch at Giovanni’s last summer when they took notice of the “For Sale” sign at the old Union Station down the street.

Eight months later, they’re preparing to open Union Station Thrift in the building which has created nostalgic memories for many folks in the community. Pending a final inspection, the thrift store, located at 128 First St. W, will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

“It all happened in about three days,” Rabecca said. “We walked by and said that’s a neat building. This is not something that we’ve planned for years. It just kind of came over the course of a weekend.”

More than 200 Bemidji residents were on hand in late July 1911 when the first train pulled into the newly built Union Station. It served as a passenger depot until June 1968 and continued for a short time as a freight station before closing.

In 1976, Al and Sue Snider purchased the building and opened the Union Station Restaurant, described in a Pioneer story as an upscale eatery. It was a popular venue for wedding parties, retirements and other celebrations for nearly 30 years until it closed in 2005.

The building sat empty until 2008 when Denis Villella purchased it and a relative opened a sports bar called Bada Bing. Three other restaurants followed: Blue Ox Bar and Grill, The Depot on 1st and Señor Peron’s, a Mexican restaurant whose owners painted a majority of the building's exterior a bright yellow.

In recent years, a sign indicated that a Japanese restaurant was coming to the site, but that never materialized.

Renovating the space

The Wilkowskis purchased the building from an investment group in August 2021 and immediately began extensive cleanup and restoration work in preparation for their thrift store.

A grass fire had damaged the back side of the building, and firefighters had to rip off some of the siding. So the new owners had to replace insulation and Sheetrock in addition to covering up broken windows and adding steel siding.

They removed brush and garbage from around the building, including in an adjacent boxcar. They scrubbed off graffiti, had to replace a leaky roof over the former kitchen, painted the front of the building and had a sign installed.

Inside, the remodeling project has been extensive to create about 5,000 square feet of retail space.

“There’s not really much we haven’t had to do,” Rabecca said. “We had to gut the kitchen, paint walls and clean. We’ve scrubbed the floors in there for so many hours, my knees hate me.

"The amount of garbage we hauled off this property from it being vacant for so many years, between the homeless population that had moved in and the pigeons, was pretty bad. I don’t think we ever really knew the extent of work it was going to be.”

Blasts from the past

Visitors to the new store will notice a few hints from the past. There’s a large hand with a finger pointing to the restrooms, a Union Station Restaurant sign, a wall made out of wine corks and little mouse scenes along the baseboard.

“A lot of people love this building,” said Mark Wilkowski, who owns and operates Books N More at 221 Third St. NW. “A lot of memories. People met their spouses here, they had an engagement party here, a wedding party here.”

Rabecca added, “We’ve heard a lot of stories like that. So because of that we’ve tried to save a few things in the building that are things people remember.”

Mark and Rabecca met as students at Bemidji State University and now have three daughters. Mark, 36, grew up in Aitkin, Minn., and Rabecca, 37, is from Holt, Minn.

The thrift store will feature clothing, household items and furniture, all donated. They plan to pass on 10% of gross sales before expenses every month to a chosen charity or nonprofit organization.

For April and May, the Beltrami County Historical Society will be the beneficiary.

“So far the community has been amazing,” Rabecca said. “The stuff we’re getting is just really cool.”

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

