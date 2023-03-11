6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes Shopko Optical

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Shopko Optical on the opening of its new location, 212 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

Pictured from left: Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassadors Lisa Hofstad and Noemi Aylesworth, Dr. Jim Hess, general manager Sam Doyle, regional manager Stacy Elkin, human resources generalist Hollie Collar, Ambassadors Paula Howard and Cindy Todavich.
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 11, 2023 11:00 AM

Formerly Third Street Optical, Shopko Optical provides primary care for all ages, including comprehensive eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lens fittings, and the detection and treatment of ocular diseases.

Shopko Optical's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

