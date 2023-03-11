Bemidji Chamber welcomes Shopko Optical

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Shopko Optical on the opening of its new location, 212 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

Formerly Third Street Optical, Shopko Optical provides primary care for all ages, including comprehensive eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lens fittings, and the detection and treatment of ocular diseases.

Shopko Optical's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.