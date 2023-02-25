Bemidji Chamber welcomes Salon Luxe
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Marissa and Wylli Tschudi on their new business Salon Luxe, located at 146 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji.
The new salon offers a cosmetology studio and experienced estheticians. Salon Luxe provides haircuts, coloring, pedicures, facial and body waxing, and more, a release said.
Salon Luxe is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. To learn more, visit salonluxebemidji.com.