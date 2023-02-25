99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes Salon Luxe

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Marissa and Wylli Tschudi on their new business Salon Luxe, located at 146 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji.

Salon Luxe.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Jill Beardsley and Lisa Hofstad, Salon Luxe owners Marissa and Wylli Tschudi, with Ambassadors Sonja Zimmerman, Brian Bissonette and Cindy Todavich.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 10:10 AM

The new salon offers a cosmetology studio and experienced estheticians. Salon Luxe provides haircuts, coloring, pedicures, facial and body waxing, and more, a release said.

Salon Luxe is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. To learn more, visit  salonluxebemidji.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
