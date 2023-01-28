Bemidji Chamber welcomes RE/MAX to new location

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated RE/MAX of Bemidji on their new location at 702 Fifth St. NW.

"RE/MAX agents live, work and serve in our community and have the experience to get the job done in today’s market," a release said. "RE/MAX of Bemidji is eager to be your local resource for finding the home of your dreams."

Their office can be contacted at (218) 751-3753.