Bemidji Chamber welcomes RE/MAX to new location
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated RE/MAX of Bemidji on their new location at 702 Fifth St. NW.
"RE/MAX agents live, work and serve in our community and have the experience to get the job done in today’s market," a release said. "RE/MAX of Bemidji is eager to be your local resource for finding the home of your dreams."
Their office can be contacted at (218) 751-3753.
