Bemidji Chamber welcomes RE/MAX to new location

RE_MAX of Bemidji.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Russ Moen, Jerry Downs, and Sylvia Wildgen, with Agent Timothy Oistad, Office Manager Wendy Giles, Agent Ryan Strem, Broker Owners Allen and Susan Snider, Agents Nicholas Johnson, Paul Snider, and Robert Trepanier, with Ambassadors Ashley Stevens, Cindy Todavich and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 28, 2023 10:15 AM
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated RE/MAX of Bemidji on their new location at 702 Fifth St. NW.

"RE/MAX agents live, work and serve in our community and have the experience to get the job done in today’s market," a release said. "RE/MAX of Bemidji is eager to be your local resource for finding the home of your dreams."

Their office can be contacted at (218) 751-3753.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
