Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes new owners of Oak Haven Resort and Campground

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Sarah and Matt Albers on becoming the new owners of Oak Haven Resort and Campground, located at 14333 Roosevelt Road SE.

Oak Haven Resort.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette and Chris Latzke, Owners Sarah Albers, their daughter Zenna, Matt Albers, and Ambassadors Paula Howard and Noemi Aylesworth.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:15 AM

Oak Haven Resort and Campground is right on the Mississippi River and features 11 cabins and a 14-site campground with boat rentals, an indoor heated pool and sauna, and more.

Oak Haven Resort and Campground is right on the Mississippi River and features 11 cabins and a 14-site campground with boat rentals, an indoor heated pool and sauna, and more.

For more information, visit oakhavenmn.com.

