Bemidji Chamber welcomes new Caribou Coffee location
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Caribou Coffee on the grand opening of their new location at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
At the new spot, they offer mobile ordering, a drive-thru and walk-up ordering. During the first weekend that Caribou was open, $1 of each of their sales at the new location was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.