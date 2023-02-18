99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes new Caribou Coffee location

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Caribou Coffee on the grand opening of their new location at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Pictured from left: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Sylvia Wildgen and Chad Harding, with Caribou Team Member Rayne Heck, Shift Leader Jesse Grauman, General Manager Kelly Cluff, District Manager Sharon Hopkins, Assistant Manager Jonathan Cobb, with Ambassadors Ashley Stevens and Barb Treat.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 11:30 AM

At the new spot, they offer mobile ordering, a drive-thru and walk-up ordering. During the first weekend that Caribou was open, $1 of each of their sales at the new location was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. 

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
