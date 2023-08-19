Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes Lakewood Detail

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Seth Bakke on his new business, Lakewood Detail, located at 4403 Minnkota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

Lakewood Detail.jpg
Pictured from left: Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassadors Chris Latzke, Betsie Curb, Paula Howard, Lakewood Detail staff Jack Solum, Owner Seth Bakke, Lakewood Detail staff Josh Smith, Ambassadors Barb Treat, Russ Moen, Cindy Todavich and Noemi Aylesworth.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

Lakewood Detail offers comprehensive auto, marine and RV detailing along with ceramic coating, paint corrections, paint protection, scratch removal and much more.

For more information, visit lakewooddetailbemidji.com and follow Lakewood Detail's Facebook page.

