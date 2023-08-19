Bemidji Chamber welcomes Lakewood Detail

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Seth Bakke on his new business, Lakewood Detail, located at 4403 Minnkota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

Lakewood Detail offers comprehensive auto, marine and RV detailing along with ceramic coating, paint corrections, paint protection, scratch removal and much more.

For more information, visit lakewooddetailbemidji.com and follow Lakewood Detail's Facebook page.