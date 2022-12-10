Bemidji Chamber welcomes Just Dandy
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Sonya Wolf on the expansion of her business Just Dandy, located at 16544 Puposky Road NW.
Founded by Sonya and her husband, John, Just Dandy aims to make natural and organic skincare affordable while also helping to decrease single-use plastic waste, a release said.
Using recipes created by Sonya, who is an organic certified formulator, they take the best of nature's bounty and blend it into effective botanical skincare.
Just Dandy’s hours for their new retail space in December are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more, visit their website at thatsjustdandy.com or follow the Just Dandy Facebook page.
