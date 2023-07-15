Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes First City Antique Mall

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Jan Burger on opening the First City Antique Mall, located at 120 Minnesota Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

First City Antique Mall.jpg
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Chad Harding, Lisa Hofstad, Vendors Ted Peterson, Amber Adkins, Deb Steinbar, Bud Burger, Owner Jan Burger, Vendors Carol Nelson, Pat Terrill Peterson, Cheryl Armstrong, Bruce Armstrong, JD Danless, Carol Liebel, Tonia Henry, her grandson, Gregg Geller and Ambassador Brian Bissonette.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

In the 7,000-square-foot space, the First City Antique Mall features a number of vendors selling collectible items, vintage pieces, furniture and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and, through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
