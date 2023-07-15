Bemidji Chamber welcomes First City Antique Mall
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Jan Burger on opening the First City Antique Mall, located at 120 Minnesota Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Jan Burger on opening the First City Antique Mall, located at 120 Minnesota Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
In the 7,000-square-foot space, the First City Antique Mall features a number of vendors selling collectible items, vintage pieces, furniture and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and, through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT