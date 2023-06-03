99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bemidji Chamber welcomes Country Classic Restoration

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Scott and Corinda Edevold on their new business, Country Classic Restoration. 

Country Classic Restoration.JPG
Pictured from left: Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassadors Lisa Hofstad, Ashley Stevens, Country Classic Restoration Owners Corinda and Scott Edevold, Ambassadors Noemi Aylesworth and Chad Harding.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:51 AM

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Scott and Corinda Edevold on their new business, Country Classic Restoration.  

Country Classic Restoration offers mobile sandblasting on vehicles, trailers, tractors, rims, metal furniture, porcelain items and more.

The Edevolds also offer professional restoration work, color changes and body work.

To learn more, visit  countryrestorationllc.com or call (218) 407-3238.   

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
053123.N.BP.LATITUDE218 3.jpg
Business
Latitude 218 Outfitters brings more boating fun to Bemidji area
June 02, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
60323wells1.jpg
Minnesota
Bemidji engineering academy founder creates spaces for Indigenous workers
June 02, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mathew Holding Eagle III / MPR News
The HyLife Foods pork processing facility is shown April 13, 2023 in Windom.
Minnesota
HyLife plant in Windom, Minnesota, to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs
June 01, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northern Town Hall
Local
Northern Township frustrated with city on proposed water, sewer project
June 02, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State announces 2023-24 captains
June 02, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BEAVERPOND 1.jpg
The Vault
50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while
May 31, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Gavel sits on a desk
Local
2 charged for stealing firearms from vehicles in Bagley
June 01, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report