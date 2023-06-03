Bemidji Chamber welcomes Country Classic Restoration
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Scott and Corinda Edevold on their new business, Country Classic Restoration.
Country Classic Restoration offers mobile sandblasting on vehicles, trailers, tractors, rims, metal furniture, porcelain items and more.
The Edevolds also offer professional restoration work, color changes and body work.
To learn more, visit countryrestorationllc.com or call (218) 407-3238.
